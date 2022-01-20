5-time WWE World Champion showers praise on Sting after risky spot on AEW Dynamite

Sting continued to show his timelessness on AEW Dynamite. Five-time world champion CM Punk was full of praise for the 62-year old legend.

The Vigilante and Darby Allin continued their unbeaten run as they defeated The Acclaimed in the main event of AEW's flagship show. However, it was far from a straightforward victory.

The Acclaimed attacked the babyface duo before the match officially started, wrapping a chair around Darby Allin's neck and sending him into the ring post. Medical personnel deemed him unfit to continue, leaving Sting alone against Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

Sting tried to fight them alone but the numbers game caught up. Darby Allin reemerged to make the save and eventually win the match with a Coffin Drop. The show-stealing moment belonged to Sting, who dove off the stage onto Max Caster as both men went through the timekeeper's table. This prompted CM Punk to tweet his appreciation for the Stinger:

Sting is undefeated in AEW

Sting has enjoyed a stellar career in AEW so far. It's been a year since he signed, and he's still undefeated, despite squaring off against some of the best tag teams in the division.

The WCW icon is yet to wrestle a singles match but has managed to build a great partnership with Darby Allin. While the duo has defeated lower card teams like 2point0 and Gunn Club, they have picked up big wins over the likes of FTR, Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page), and Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Brian Cage).

Arguably the biggest win of Sting's AEW career came against the Pinnacle. Darby Allin and Sting combined with CM Punk to defeat MJF and FTR in just under 25 minutes in one of the best six-man tag matches in company history.

