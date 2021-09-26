"I don’t think I’d need 30 to beat em" - Former WWE Superstar puts Daniel Bryan and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on notice

CM Punk recently expressed his desire to face Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a triple threat match.

While doing a Q/A session on Twitter, a fan heaped praise on the recently concluded match between Danielson and Omega, additionally asking The Second City Saint whether he would like to be in the mix with them down the road:

"The Omega/Danielson match was a great match on Dynamite. Any chance we could see a triple threat with you included in the mix down the road here soon? #AskPunk #AEWRampage," A Twitter user asked.

In response, Punk stated that he hates triple threat matches but isn't ruling out the possibility of this bout. He further added that if the clash ever happens, he won't be requiring 30 minutes to defeat them:

"Hate triple threats buuuuut maybe? I don’t think I’d need 30 to beat em," CM Punk replied.

"Hate triple threats buuuuut maybe? I don't think I'd need 30 to beat em," CM Punk replied.

CM Punk may have taken a slight dig at Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega as both men ripped each other apart for 30 minutes, thus taking their bout to a time-limit draw since no clear winner emerged from the match.

Given that AEW is firing on all cylinders right now, there's a chance that people might see a triple threat match involving Danielson, Omega, and Punk somewhere down the line.

The addition of multiple former WWE Superstars to All Elite Wrestling has created a massive buzz on social media, with people keeping their hopes alive to see first-time-ever dream clashes.

What's next for Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega after their match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam?

After what transpired during their bout on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, it is clear that the feud between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson is far from over. Both men delivered a match for the ages and left people hungrier to see more action from them.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that whenever the company books a rematch between The Cleaner and The American Dragon, the stakes will be high. Danielson could challenge Omega for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Whether or not All Elite Wrestling chooses this direction, it will be exciting to see what the company has in store for them moving forward.

Do you think CM Punk can beat Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega inside 30 minutes? Sound off in the comments section below.

