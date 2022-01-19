CM Punk has a question about the WWE Royal Rumble

Could we see CM Punk in the WWE Royal Rumble? The AEW star jokingly responded to a Dave Meltzer tweet, appearing to be uncertain about his plans for the Rumble.

Over the last few weeks, there has been rampant speculation about who could show up at the annual WWE extravaganza. The talks began after WWE announced that IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James would appear in the Women's Royal Rumble. Further reports suggested that the company was working on securing male wrestlers from free agency and other promotions as well.

As far-fetched as it is, some fans held out hope that there would be some crossover between AEW and WWE. Cody Rhodes becoming a free agent and Jon Moxley making an appearance on the Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins video package led to some fans to get hopeful. Dave Meltzer proceeded to kill these rumors by confirming that Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes will both be present at the January 19 episode of AEW Dynamite and will not be in the Rumble.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Cody Rhodes will be on Dynamite tomorrow night. He will not be in the Royal Rumble. Nor will Jon Moxley. Cody Rhodes will be on Dynamite tomorrow night. He will not be in the Royal Rumble. Nor will Jon Moxley.

Under the tweet, the former WWE Champion replied with the following:

"Working on my calendar, am I in the rumble?" - CM Punk tweeted.

player/coach @CMPunk @davemeltzerWON Working on my calendar, am I in the rumble? @davemeltzerWON Working on my calendar, am I in the rumble?

The AEW star reply was almost certainly just a joke as it's unlikely we will see any collaboration between Tony Khan's promotion and WWE. It is also unlikely, considering Punk has a checkered history with the company.

CM Punk's last WWE appearance was at the Royal Rumble

CM Punk's final WWE appearance came at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2014. The Second City Saint lasted the longest, spending 49 minutes and 12 seconds in the match. He recorded three eliminations and was eventually eliminated by Kane.

Batista won the main event but The Voice of the Voiceless was undoubtedly the star of the match. However, that was the last time we saw Punk in a WWE ring as he quit the company for a number of reasons.

CM Punk was reportedly booked to face Triple H at WrestleMania 30. Plans had to be shifted as a result of his decision. Daniel Bryan went on to face the King of Kings in the opener and punched his ticket to the main event between Randy Orton and Batista. The American Dragon won both matches to cement his legacy in the company. It's very likely that without the former ECW champion quitting the company, we wouldn't have gotten that moment.

Edited by Brandon Nell

