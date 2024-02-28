CM Punk reacts after AEW star asks him to pay an absurd amount of money

CM Punk is a former AEW Champion who left the Jacksonville-based promotion following an alleged altercation at All In 2023. He returned to WWE at last year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Recently, AEW star Danhausen posted an Instagram story and claimed that the Voiceless of the Voiceless owes him $98,000 for a comic. The 33-year-old is one of the most unique characters in the industry. He often takes the internet by storm after performing comical actions.

After Danhausen asked the WWE Superstar for the money, he posted another Instagram story that the Very Nice, Very Evil star could take his money when they meet next time.

"Pay you next time I see you, geek," Punk noted.

CM Punk discusses why he returned to WWE

WWE

As noted, the former AEW Champion made his WWE return at Survivor Series after being gone for a decade.

While speaking with TNT Sports, Punk candidly discussed his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"You know, balance is kind of key but when you're young and you wanna go and you have to take every opportunity that comes your way, you can't say no, and then after a while, you burn out," said CM Punk.

The Voice of the Voiceless added :

"So, I burned out 10 years ago. I left. I did some other things. I got to do a lot of cool other stuff. And then, you know, time heals all wounds, you know. You slowly start to realize that, like, you know, a lot of the stuff that happened 10 years ago doesn't matter. Different people come and go. Different people are in charge now. Maybe I can go back and, you know, it kinda fits like an old slipper. And it's good to be back and I'm super happy it happened."

He is currently nursing his triceps injury, which occurred during this year's Royal Rumble.

