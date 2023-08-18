CM Punk is the real problem? FTR's relationship with with The Young Bucks reveals big surprise – Reports

A recent report reveals how the FTR vs. Young Bucks match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All In was finalized, which also involved CM Punk.

Ever since the backstage incident between CM Punk and The Elite after the infamous AEW All Out media scrum, the drama between both parties continues to unfold even after almost a year. Furthermore, FTR, being close to Punk, were reportedly also involved in the drama.

While everyone thought Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks would eventually settle their issues with the Second City Saint, things just keep getting worse as per the reports. Moreover, with no signs or teases of any feud between both parties, it seems that they are yet to clear the air.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, FTR are scheduled to defend their tag team titles against The Young Bucks at the upcoming All In event in Wembley, despite the alleged backstage issues. As per the recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler seem to have no issue with The Elite, while CM Punk remains a problem.

Here is what the report stated:

"This is largely only related to Punk, as there don’t appear to be any serious issues with others. FTR, The Young Bucks, Adam Page and Kenny Omega cleared the air some time ago. When Tony Khan suggested Young Bucks vs. FTR for Wembley Stadium, it was a very quick yes from both sides."

FTR commented on a potential match against The Elite with CM Punk on their side

Despite all the rumors against CM Punk during the ongoing drama, Dax and Cash of FTR have always stood by the Voice of the Voiceless. Furthermore, they also reflected on whether CMFTR vs. The Elite is a possibility in the future. While talking to DAZN, Dax Harwood stated:

"If the cards fall into place, and the story is right, and the opportunity calls for it, hell yeah, we can do it."

Moreover, Cash Wheeler also reacted as follows:

"It’s hard to know with all the moving parts that are involved for anybody, but wrestling is all about making the most money for yourself and the company you work for. I think everybody here agrees with that. The more time passes, the more likely it is we can get there. You never really know, and I don’t want to say yes, but I hope so." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Expand Tweet

Hence, it remains to be seen whether the alleged drama between Punk and The Elite members comes to a close in the near future and the fans finally get what they want to see.