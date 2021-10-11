×
CM Punk recalls dealing with criticizing old-timers in his career; believes pro wrestling is art

CM Punk believes professional wrestling is art.
Matt Black
Modified Oct 11, 2021 07:05 AM IST
CM Punk has a different philosophy about professional wrestling compared to the criticizing old-timers that came before him.

CM Punk recently sat down with Tony Maglio of The Wrap to discuss AEW and his current run in the company.

During their discussion, CM Punk put over the AEW locker room and how different it is compared to the ones he came up with several years ago in WWE.

"I came up and I was surrounded by old-timers who did nothing but criticize. Always criticized. They had their way of doing things and they said it was the right way," CM Punk recalled. "I’m more like, I don’t think there’s one right way to do anything and I’m not gonna try to crucify anybody that is actually trying hard to do something. I can give them input and advice and if they want to listen to me, awesome — but you don’t gotta live or die by it."
CM Punk describes the art that is professional wrestling

Unlike some other longtime veterans in the business, CM Punk admits as times change, he's not always sure what classifies as "cool" anymore.

But since professional wrestling is art, people should be allowed to enjoy what they like without being criticized.

"I really do look at professional wrestling like it’s art," CM Punk said. "I could go to the Chicago Art Institute and I can see a weird pencil drawing in the Modern Art section that looks like a 5-year-old did it and I don’t get it. But you know what, somebody does. I’m 42– I don’t know what the f**k‘s cool anymore. A lot of the stuff is not for me, so why am I gonna sit here and pull out a pitchfork and torch for something that there’s kids that think it’s cool and enjoy it. So let them enjoy it."
The Straight Edge Superstar has had a dream start to his run in AEW and is currently 3-0 in singles action. Punk is scheduled to square off with Matt Sydal on this week's Rampage and will be looking to add another win to his account.

Do you agree with CM Punk that professional wrestling is art? Do you think the criticizing old-timers in the sport should learn to evolve with the times? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

