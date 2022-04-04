"It was perfect" - Wrestling legend was a big fan of CM Punk's segment from AEW Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette gave his two cents on CM Punk's post-match segment from the March 30 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Punk defeated Max Caster in a singles match last week on Dynamite. After the bout, the Second City Saint was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. The 43-year-old promised that he would be a future AEW World Champion before his run is over.

On a recent episode of The Experience, Jim Cornette noted that Punk's post-match interview was perfect. The veteran added that he is in anticipation of Punk's championship run.

"Punk said he didn't know who was going to be the champion either Cole or Page. Does anybody think Cole's gonna be a champion at this point but before his time in AEW is over, he will be the world's champion and he ain't gonna promise that unless he knows where it's going. It was brief and it was perfect. Now I just like to see when it's going to happen and how," Cornette said. (From 6:13 to 6:37)

Check out the episode below:

CM Punk was victorious against Max Caster on AEW Dynamite

Punk and Caster squared off last week on Dynamite, with the latter making Punk smile in his opening rap. The Rapper also made reference to Will Smith's slap from the Oscars.

During the match, Caster nailed the Fisherman Buster for a near-fall. Punk bounced back by executing the Hurricanrana from the top turnbuckle.

Check out Punk's recent match below:

The Best in the World then hit the piledriver on Caster, leaving his partner Anthony Bowens shocked. CM Punk finished the match by locking Max into the Anaconda Vise submission move.

The former world champion then stated that he wants to challenge for the AEW World Championship, regardless of the opponent. Punk previously made it clear that he wanted a title shot by gesturing to his waist on the March 23 edition of Dynamite.

