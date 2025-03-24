CM Punk references infamous AEW meltdown on WWE RAW

CM Punk cut a fiery promo tonight on WWE RAW, and he made a short reference to one of the most infamous moments in AEW history. This wasn't the first time The Second City Saint has done so, but some of his troubles from Tony Khan's promotion seem to have followed him back to the global juggernaut.

During his two short AEW World Championship reigns back in 2022, CM Punk was embroiled in a bitter real-life feud with The Young Bucks and Hangman Page. This resulted in The Second City Saint's now-legendary meltdown in the post-All Out 2022 media scrum. Early in his rant, the 46-year-old said that he was old and tired and that he worked with children.

Fast forward to today's WWE RAW, which took place in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of WWE's Road to WrestleMania European Tour. Punk emerged to address the upcoming contract signing between himself, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. The Straight Edge Superstar is set to face both men in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows this year, and he noted that he's responsible for both superstars being where they are today.

During one point in his promo, CM Punk sighed and uttered the famous line once again:

"I work with children," said Punk.

Punk's dream is to headline WrestleMania, but he's become entangled with Rollins and Reigns after several instances of sabotage and brutal attacks going back to this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Whether the three can maintain their composures during the contract signing next week remains to be seen.

