CM Punk removed from the arena by security after backstage scuffle at AEW All In - Reports

The AEW "Real" World Champion, CM Punk, was escorted out of the arena after a physical altercation backstage with a young star, according to the latest report.

CM Punk continues to make headlines with his alleged backstage behavior with several personalities. It was previously reported that he used his backstage influence to remove wrestlers such as Ryan Nemeth, Matt Hardy from Collision, where he is said to be the locker room leader.

Meanwhile, The Second City Saint reportedly once again got involved in a backstage physical altercation with the former FTW Champion, Jack Perry, at All In. The incident took place moments before the main card of the show was going to start, and Perry was walking backstage after his match in the zero hour.

Perry then bumped into Punk, as per the reports, and things turned ugly. Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio informed more about the incident, as he revealed that security got involved and eventually escorted out of the arena after his opening match against Samoa Joe.

"He [CM Punk] goes to the backstage area and immediately there is security there and security escorts CM Punk back to his dressing room, Jack Perry was then told to leave and he was removed from the building [Wembley Stadium]. CM Punk stayed in his dressing room with security, for I'm not sure how long, but eventually security came and removed him from the building," Alvarez stated. [H/T WrestlingINC]

CM Punk prevailed in a brutal encounter at AEW All In

There were several reports regarding who Punk would go against at AEW's biggest show at the Wembley Stadium. Eventually, Samoa Joe went on to challenge him for the "Real" world title, and the match was made official. It's safe to say that the match disappointed.

As a matter of fact, it was perhaps the best option to open the biggest show with such a brutal encounter after the two had a grueling rivalry since their ROH days. In the end, a bloodied and battered Punk managed to retain his title with a pedigree from the top rope, paying homage to Triple H.

The Best in the World also used his arch-rival John Cena's signature moves during the match. However, the alleged backstage altercation is making more headlines than the actual match.

Only time will tell what's next for Punk in the remaining tenure of his All Elite career.

