"It was a moment in time" - WWE Hall of Famer compares CM Punk's return pop to a historical Undertaker WrestleMania spot (Exclusive)

CM Punk's return to professional wrestling was one of the most well-recieved segments in AEW history. The straight edge star shocked the world by coming back to wrestling after a seven-year hiatus.

Punk had teased being involved in wrestling before, but nothing came of it until AEW Rampage: The First Dance in August 2021. The roar of the crowd was so intense that night that it shook both the United Center and the foundations of the pro wrestling industry.

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has now compared that pop to a famous WrestleMania moment involving himself and The Undertaker.

The Undertaker is, of course, one of the most famous wrestlers in history. The Deadman has been involved in several historic moments, one of which happened when he faced Ric Flair at WrestleMania X8 in 2002. During the match, Anderson snuck into the ring and delivered a crushing spinebuster to The Phenom.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Anderson compared his spinebuster moment to CM Punk's wrestling return:

“I’ll go ahead and say it: I take credit for the Spinebuster and the Undertaker. To me that was the biggest pop I’d ever felt, because I was in the ring and got to feel it from a talent perspective. But sitting in the back, looking through the curtain, and watching everybody in that building in Chicago – however many that was that night – every single one of them was on the same page. It was 'CM Punk – CM Punk – CM Punk.' And that’s what I go by. Everybody was smiling and everybody was on their feet and it was a moment in time." Anderson said.

You can check out Arn's full interview below:

Powerhouse Hobbs described his bout with CM Punk as one of his dream matches

CM Punk's return to wrestling wasn't just big for the fans. Many of his peers in AEW have a lot to gain from picking the veteran's brain, studying his promo skills up close and, of course, wrestling him.

In an interview with Barstool Rasslin', Powerhouse Hobbs opened up about how important his match with Punk was to him:

“Punk was on my list, and I got a chance to do that... If you were to ask me, a year ago, two years ago, or three or five, if I were thinking about working him? I would have told you, ‘No.’ But that was very up there for me, that was a very special match," Hobbs said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

