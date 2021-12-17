Former WWE star teases reunion with CM Punk in AEW

Serena Deeb was recently a guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. While on the show, Deeb spoke about her time with CM Punk and even teased teaming up with him again.

Deeb also mentioned how they have a great relationship and that she loves that he's a part of the same promotion.

“I love it, I totally love it. We have a great relationship, we obviously go back a long way and we did some really good business together over the years. I met Punk in, I want to say 2005 at OVW when he first reported there and Paul Heyman was booking the show and Punk was his guy." - Serena Deeb on her relationship with CM Punk

Serena Deeb has worked with CM Punk before and the two go back many years. Deeb has stated that Punk helped her get into Shimmer and the two would then later work together in WWE.

The Straight Edge Society is a WWE stable that fans bring up often. Deeb is still getting tagged in posts concerning them. While Deeb is currently feuding with Hikaru Shida and CM Punk with MJF, the two could likely have a reunion of sorts down the line.

"The dude’s a master storyteller. I mean he blows my mind with some of the stuff he does. He’s clearly one of the best to ever do it and we have a great relationship. We talk every week and everything is great and yeah, we might see a reunion one day.” - Serena Deeb on a reuinion with CM Punk

CM Punk shouldn't try to replicate his WWE sucess in AEW

While many fans are hoping to see the Straight Edge Society or something along those lines in AEW, CM Punk should avoid doing the same WWE things in AEW.

Nostalgia can be difficult to shake off, and if fans truly miss those times they should rewatch old matches. Trying to relive the past can often hinder any steps toward the future. This is something AEW will look to avoid.

CM Punk has a lot to offer and while he's not had some of the most anticipated matches since his return, Punk is likely just warming up.

