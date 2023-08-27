CM Punk reunites with WWE Hall of Famer and top AEW star after 20 months on Collision

This week's episode of AEW Collision featured a blockbuster All In All-Star 8-Man tag match for its main event. The participants of the match were either on the match card or simply represented those competing at All In.

The "Real" World Champion CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting, and the surprise fourth member Hook, who made his return tonight, took on Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, and Luchasaurus. Samoa Joe was also on commentary for this main event match.

The match would go on for almost 30 minutes until the Straight Edge Superstar had Brian Cage in a Coquina Clutch, possibly a nod to his opponent at All In, which earned them a win via submission. Moments later, an all-out brawl broke out between stars facing each other at Wembley Stadium.

Samoa Joe rushed to the ring after the match to blindside Punk and launched an attack on him. At ringside, Darby Allin and Sting were going at it with the Mogul Embassy, a preview of the match at AEW All In.

On the other side, Hook was also blindsided by Jack Perry, who came from the ramp and jumped on him, also starting a brawl between them.

This was definitely a great preview for great action to come at AEW All In, which happens in less than 24 hours.

