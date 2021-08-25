"Worst kept secret" - CM Punk reveals why his AEW debut was perfect

In the aftermath of his incredible AEW debut, CM Punk spoke about what the moment meant to him. The latest AEW signing halabeled his return to professional wrestling as the greatest night of his career.

During an interview with Kap & J. Hood show on ESPN 1000 Chicago, Punk simply stated that his AEW debut might have been the greatest moment, and night, of his career. (H/T: Wrestlezone)

“Over the last seven years? I’ll take it back further, honestly. I was discussing this with a couple of my friends and that might have been the greatest moment, the greatest night of my career,” revealed Punk.

CM Punk added that the entire night of his debut couldn't have gone more perfectly. The former WWE Champion said that AEW set up his debut as the "worst kept secret" and that the promotion selling out United Center based just on a rumor shows the connection AEW has with its fans.

“Just the entire night couldn’t have gone more perfect, you know? The way we set it up as the ‘worst kept secret,’ selling out the United Center on a rumor that I was going to be there, never announced, never advertised, it shows the connection to the fanbase that AEW has. They get it. They want to be involved, they want to be entertained, they want to go to shows and have a good time. We didn’t feel the need to beat them over the head [with it] to get a TV rating. Don’t get me wrong, executives at TNT love their ratings, but to me, pro wrestling has always been about moments and getting people to feel something," CM Punk added.

CM Punk will also be making his AEW Dynamite debut in less than 24 hours

CM Punk will be making his Dynamite debut on the show this week. While the promotion hasn't confirmed what Punk's segment is going to be, it is quite likely that the former WWE Champion will address the crowd on his first Dynamite.

That being said, there is also the possibility of CM Punk coming face-to-face with Sting and Darby Allin. Given that Punk and Allin will face one another at All In.

Where were you when CM Punk made his emphatic return to professional wrestling? Are you looking forward to Punk vs Darby Allin at All Out? Let us know in the comment section!

Edited by Arjun