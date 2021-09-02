CM Punk reveals why criticism of AEW President Tony Khan is unwarranted

AEW star CM Punk was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio and answered various questions about Tony Khan and his promotion.

During the interview, CM Punk hit back at the critics of AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, including one line of criticism where some fans called Khan a "mark."

Punk explained why it was good that there was a fan directing the show rather than someone who was not a fan of pro wrestling.

"I see a lot of criticism and I'm like if the number one criticism is, 'oh, this guy is a fan, he is a mark'... well s**t, aren't we all? You know what I mean? I'd rather have a guy who's a fan of it, sitting with a headset on and directing a show rather than somebody who doesn't like...there's good and there's bad and the good far outweighs the bad," said CM Punk.

CM Punk hit his first GTS in more than seven years on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk was on AEW Dynamite last night, cutting a promo in the ring ahead of his match against Darby Allin at All Out. Punk was cut off while talking to the crowd and attacked by 2.0 and Daniel Garcia.

The trio swarmed Punk and tried to beat him down until Darby Allin and Sting came to the rescue. Punk hit Jeff Parker with the GTS, the first time he has used his finisher in over seven years.

Darby Allin and CM Punk got in each other's faces afterwards before Sting took the mic and cut a promo, talking about how happy he was to share the ring with the Straight Edge Superstar after all these years. Sting also revealed that he would not be ringside at All Out for Darby Allin and CM Punk's match.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Busted Open Radio.

We caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk. Interview right here.

Edited by Alan John