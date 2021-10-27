CM Punk reveals when he could finally go after the AEW World Championship

CM Punk has stayed away from the AEW World Championship picture ever since his August debut. Punk, who is yet to be involved in a serious storyline, said it's not the time for him to go after the AEW World Title.

Since his debut, Punk has been involved in two storylines, one with Darby Allin, and the other with Team Taz.

Punk beat Darby in at AEW All Out 2021. The former WWE Champion was then challenged by Team Taz. The Best in the World faced Power Hobbs and won.

Since that match, Punk has been part of random bouts with Daniel Garcia and Matt Sydal. Fans expected CM Punk to be part of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, but the Chicago native was excluded from the list of participants.

Now, in a recent interview with DAZN, Punk revealed that it's not his time to go after the AEW World Title. He said it'll happen in the future.

Regarding the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Punk said:

“I would have loved to have been a part of it. Looking at the field and seeing the names that were in it, I definitely think I could have fit in there. It'll come. You know, it's not my time, but it'll come at a later date."

Punk further added:

"Looking at the bigger picture of things, the map that I have laid out in front of me, I know all the destinations. You know, there's so many people I wanna get in the ring with, but knowing how much time I have, I know I'm going to get to all of them.”

CM Punk to make his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut against Bobby Fish

The upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite will mark CM Punk's in-ring debut for the flagship brand. The Voice of the Voiceless will face former WWE star Bobby Fish this Wednesday.

The match was set up on a recent episode of Dynamite when Punk came to the rescue of Anthony Greene, who was being assaulted by Fish.

Fans want CM Punk to win the AEW World Championship. CM Punk will make a great World Champion. The Second City Saint's iconic 434-day run as WWE Champion is a testament to his ability to be at the top. However, it looks like Tony Khan and Punk have agreed not to include the former WWE superstar into the title mix right away.

