CM Punk reveals who gets to make decisions for him going forward in AEW

During the AEW Rampage: The First Dance media scrum, CM Punk revealed that All Elite Wrestling General Manager Tony Khan is in pole position to make decisions regarding him.

CM Punk stated that if Khan tells the former WWE Superstar to go and compete in New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Climax tournament, he would talk about it and consider doing so.

AEW's newest signee then added that he signed with the promotion to be an "AEW guy" and is also hoping to be a "TNT guy". Punk also mentioned his dedication to All Elite Wrestling in front of the camera and even behind the camera.

CM Punk: I think [Tony Khan] gets pole position regarding things I do. If he tells me he wants me to go be in the G1, we’ll talk about it. I’m here to be an AEW guy, I’m here to be a TNT guy. In front of the camera and behind the camera. #AEWRampage — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 21, 2021

Moments after making his emphatic AEW debut, CM Punk also took to Twitter to make his first comments since joining his new promotion. The former WWE Superstar tweeted out a statement released by Tony Khan.

In response to all the questions about CM Punk's future plans, he simply stated, "I'm back".

CM Punk made his AEW debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

At AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk made his debut for All Elite Wrestling and opened the show to a huge reception from his hometown crowd of Chicago.

The former WWE Superstar delivered a heartfelt promo and made it clear that he was going to stay with AEW on a long-term basis. Even during the AEW Rampage media scrum, Tony Khan made it clear that Punk was not a part-timer or that his contract was on a short-term basis.

During his opening promo on Rampage, Punk also laid out the challenge to former TNT Champion Darby Allin, who was in the rafters with Sting. Punk stated that he would see both Allin and Sting on September 5th at All Out in what will be the former WWE Champion's first match since 2014.

CM Punk's next appearance was also announced on Rampage, as it was confirmed that he will be arriving on AEW Dynamite next week.

Are you excited about Punk's return? Let us know in the comments below

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Vedant Jain