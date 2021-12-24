CM Punk reveals massive goal in AEW for 2022, hints challenging for a championship

CM Punk has made a bold prediction for himself in AEW in 2022. In a recently posted video by AEW on TNT's Twitter handle, several AEW stars provided their big predictions for 2022.

Among the host of superstars who provided predictions, CM Punk said he'll be wearing AEW gold in 2022.

Several other top AEW stars, including Ruby Soho, Wardlow, and The Jurassic Express, provided their predictions for 2022.

Check out the video of AEW stars providing their predictions ahead of AEW Dynamite's move to the TBS Network in 2022:

So far, CM Punk's AEW run has been an unbeaten streak

Since making his AEW debut, CM Punk has established an incredible winning run in his new home promotion. The former WWE Champion made his AEW debut on Rampage: The First Dance and hasn't looked back since.

In his first AEW match, CM Punk faced Darby Allin at At All Out 2020. Punk defeated the former TNT Champion to get off to the perfect start.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



And quite frankly You people don’t deserve this match.



is going to teach these 3 jabronis what Professional Wrestling looks like. CM Punk doesn’t deserve this match.And quite frankly You people don’t deserve this match. #MJFTR is going to teach these 3 jabronis what Professional Wrestling looks like. CM Punk doesn’t deserve this match. And quite frankly You people don’t deserve this match. #MJFTR is going to teach these 3 jabronis what Professional Wrestling looks like. https://t.co/yEoz8W4O5m

Soon, CM Punk feuded with Team Taz and beat Powerhouse Hobbs. Punk followed up with wins over Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal, and Bobby Fish before feuding with Eddie Kingston.

Punk and Kingston went back-and-forth in the lead-up to their match at Full Gear 2021, one that the former WWE Champion ended up winning. Punk then scored wins over Q.T. Marshall and Lee Moriarty, while initiating a feud with MJF.

Also Read Article Continues below

Punk and MJF's feud has been incredible so far. On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, The Second City Saint teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin against The Pinnacle's FTR and MJF. Punk, Allin, and Sting were victorious, stretching the feud between Punk and MJF further. It'll be interesting to see how things develop in the new year.

Edited by Abhinav Singh