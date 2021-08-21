CM Punk reveals what Sting told him backstage 

On the latest edition of AEW Rampage, CM Punk made his professional wrestling return to one of the loudest crowd reactions of the year.

After the show, Tony Khan and Punk were part of the AEW Media Scrum. At one point, the latter noted that his legacy would be "helping out the young guys" the way Harley Race, Terry Funk, and Eddie Guerrero helped him.

CM Punk recalled how Pat Patterson felt that the current AEW star was born "20-30 years" late, as he fit better in the territory days of professional wrestling. Punk also mentioned what Sting told him backstage.

"I had Sting come up to me today and tell me that he's excited to work with me. He wished that he got to work with me, you know, back in his day. That's my legacy, man," CM Punk said.

CM Punk's match at AEW All Out

As many now know, CM Punk will be taking on Darby Allin at AEW All Out. During his promo on Rampage, Punk insisted that he was going to satisfy Darby's violent tendencies at the upcoming pay-per-view.

"You're the first on the list. I'm going to help you because you're a daredevil and you like danger." Punk continued, "Well, Darby Allin, there's nothing you can do that is more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk, except wrestling CM Punk in Chicago. I will see you and I will see Sting and I'll see all of you, September 5th, at All Out."

Darby Allin is the first man announced to wrestle CM Punk in AEW. Hopefully, the veteran goes on to have a prosperous career in Tony Khan's promotion.

