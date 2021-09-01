CM Punk reveals if he thought about joining WWE before AEW

CM Punk has asserted that he didn't think about joining WWE before signing up with AEW and that a return to WWE wasn't on the table.

While speaking on The Angi Taylor Show, Punk stated that he didn't think that a return to pro wrestling was even possible before the establishment of AEW. He revealed that he didn't consider going to WWE since leaving the company in 2014.

“I don’t think I considered it. Three years ago, five years ago I don’t think AEW even existed. I don’t think going back to WWE was ever really, logically, on the table," said CM Punk.

CM Punk is wary about saying the wrong things when he's asked about WWE, AEW's main rival and his former employer.

“And I say 'the place I used to work' (WWE), because I don’t feel it’s specifically necessary to mention them when I don’t have to. I am full of anxiety and stress doing press for AEW right now that I’m inadvertently going to say a whole bunch of stupid stuff," said the new AEW star. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Punk wants to "highlight the positives" of AEW rather than talk about his stint in WWE.

CM Punk's in-ring debut in AEW

The fact that not only is this a real photo, but that @CMPunk wrestles in Chicago in six days is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Ow9ZwdYMs9 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 30, 2021

CM Punk will make his in-ring debut in AEW this coming weekend at the All Out pay-per-view. The show will be held in Punk's hometown of Chicago at the Now Arena.

The new AEW star will face Darby Allin at the show, who will be accompanied by WWE Hall of Famer, Sting.

It will be Punk's first match since 2014, when he last competed in the 2014 Royal Rumble match in WWE. He is also scheduled to appear in this week's AEW Dynamite show, which will also be the 100th episode of Dynamite.

What are your dream matches for CM Punk in AEW? Sound off in the comments section!

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam