CM Punk's actions at All Out may have set AEW back, suggests WWE veteran

AEW All Out was initially hyped up to be one of the biggest pay-per-views in the company's young history. Unfortunately, CM Punk and The Elite's infamous backstage brawl stole all the thunder. Dutch Mantell recently discussed the controversy and suggested it had more consequences than people realize.

While the actual guilty party in Punk and The Elite's tussle is yet to be revealed, fans continue to rally behind their favorite wrestler. But according to Mantell, Tony Khan's refusal to comment on the matter has affected the promotion in ways he doesn't realize.

In the latest episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran discussed the effects of the Brawl Out on All Elite Wrestling as a whole.

"Since it happened at a pay-per-view, and all the reporters were there – that’s why it made such big news. Now, they had something to run to the dirt sheets with, and they rode that forever. But, if he hadn’t, things were clicking for AEW right then, and if they hadn’t had done that little incident in the back, I think AEW would have really taken off." [02:03 onward]

second city aew fan @ithinkiwont I miss when AEW Dynamite was must-see TV. I miss CM Punk. I miss FTR. I miss when AEW Dynamite was must-see TV. I miss CM Punk. I miss FTR. https://t.co/kJLNCcFFet

Road Dogg recently commented on CM Punk, and while he praised his skills on the mic and character, he seriously doubts that the veteran would've made it into the industry without his persona.

Jake Hager believes that AEW should begin purposely misleading the dirtsheets

Much like Dutch Mantell pointed out, AEW was seemingly building up to be on par with WWE in terms of ratings, as the show seemed to average past 1 million. Unfortunately, the breakout of the Brawl Out seemed to affect their run, and Hager believes they should strike back.

Speaking on the same episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Jake Hager suggested that someone ought to begin working the dirtsheets.

"At a certain point I would like for us or somebody to start working these dirt sheer writers. Let’s feed them some bulls**t, and make it pretty believable." [03:55 onward]

It remains to be seen if the Brawl Out truly affected All Elite Wrestling in the end, but if the online reaction is anything to go by, there might be some serious ramifications.

