CM Punk's close friend reacts to his AEW firing in a now-deleted Instagram post

As the news of CM Punk getting fired from AEW takes the wrestling world by storm, one of his close friends presented his take through an Instagram post.

Social media is currently flooded with the reactions from the wrestling community following CM Punk's AEW release. This arose as a result of the alleged backstage incident that took place between Punk and Jack Perry at the All In event last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Punk's close friend and popular musician, Lars Erik Fredireksen, reacted to the Second City Saint getting fired in his own way, as he posted a long note in a now deleted Instagram post. Here is what Frederiksen said, along with his childhood picture with Punk:

"This is what family looks like, always have your back no matter what. Working class Punk rock to the core. You stand when no one takes a stand. You yell when no one hears you and you stay quiet when the rich little boys complain about not getting their way. That's the learning curve, those who know will know. Those who don't will never understand.

He further wrote:

You don't fit in? good. You belong with us. Family. You don't find it in a church, that's where you find lies and liars. Burn the Churches down, You bring the pipebomb and I'll bring the match. After all the brightest light twice shines as bright. Always does. It's Napalm time. F**k em all."

Lars Fredericksen on CM Punk being fired

