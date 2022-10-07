"Once in a while he would b*tch & moan, but overall he was good" - CM Punk's former employer details working with the AEW star

CM Punk has often been criticized or called out for allegedly being difficult to work with, but do any of these rumors hold weight? One of his former employers recently gave his honest opinion on his experience working with Punk.

While the details behind the infamous AEW All-Out backstage brawl are still under wraps, some fans online already believe Punk is to blame. No official word has yet been released on who initiated the fight, but does the former Second City Saint's alleged reputation have anything to do with it?

In an exclusive interview with Nick Hausman of WrestlingINC, former ROH owner Cary Silkin disclosed that he never had a bad working relationship with CM Punk.

"He was fine," Silkin said. "He was fine. Once in a while, just like all these guys, he would b*tch and moan, but overall, he was good to me and good for the company." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Silkin's account of working with Punk interestingly contrasts the slew of unverified rumors that the star is difficult behind the scenes. Could this mean that fans were wrong to jump on the bandwagon, or was the star the instigator during the All-Out backstage brawl?

CM Punk once made a bad impression on Stephanie McMahon and after a sit-down with a WWE official, he turned his career around.

Cary Silkin claims that ROH wanted to bring CM Punk back to the promotion in 2020

Today, Ring of Honor is owned by Tony Khan, but from Silkin's retirement in 2011 until 2022, the promotion was owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group. Under SBG, the promotion expanded rapidly. Unfortunately, they were struck by the 2020 Global Covid-19 Pandemic that they were forced to close their doors.

During the same interview, Silkin revealed that ROH didn't simply keel over, but tried to rope CM Punk or Bryan Danielson back in to push ratings at a crucial point.

"Sinclair was trying to lure CM Punk or Bryan Danielson. I called [Punk] up. He was in L.A. and I gave him Greg's number and vice versa, and nothing ever happened." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Unfortunately, the former ROH Champion was likely still jaded when it came to wrestling, which is likely why he never took up the opportunity. If he did, could ROH have survived under SBG if the Second City Saint made his return?

