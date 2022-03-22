"Besides the EVPs, I was the next one to know" - CM Punk's former tag team partner makes bold claims about AEW's formation

CM Punk joined AEW in August 2021, but his former tag team partner Colt Cabana has been a part of the roster since February 2020. The latter has now revealed that after the EVPs, he was the first to learn about the company's formation.

AEW started in 2019 with the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since then, Tony Khan has launched not only two weekly television shows in Dynamite and Rampage but also two weekly YouTube wrestling shows.

Speaking on the Going Broadway Podcast, Colt Cabana said the following:

“When this all started, besides the EVPs, I was the next one to know. I have a very close relationship with the Young Bucks. If you read this book, you’ll see how they were inspired by a lot of the moves that I made. And I would say, luckily enough, I wasn’t a meanie to them. I was gonna swear. But of course, that’s not in my nature. So they became what they became and we’ve always had a very tight relationship."

Cabana also recalled that everything was planned and that he was supposed to debut in April 2020 after his tour with NJPW ended. However, as the pandemic occurred, all tours were canceled. Hence, the star debuted at Revolution 2020 and has been with AEW ever since.

“I signed in February of 2020. I had a ticket to New Japan and I was going to start after that New Japan tour. And you know, luckily, I wasn’t supposed to start at Revolution. I was supposed to start in April of 2020. But you know Tony’s just like ‘well, let’s start you now,’ which is the coolest. So yeah, I was able to work full time while the pandemic happened, and had I not, had I made the decision to stay with New Japan, I would have been sat at home essentially," Cabana said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

When was the last time CM Punk and Colt Cabana teamed up?

CM Punk and Colt Cabana were a popular tag team in multiple promotions, mainly Ring Of Honor and IWA Mid-South. They went by the name of the Second City Saints, owing to their Chicago roots.

The duo won the Ring Of Honor Tag Team Championship twice and wrestled in several classic matches during their run as champions. Their 2 out of 3 falls match at ROH Death Before Dishonor II in 2004 was one of the best of their careers.

CM Punk and Colt Cabana last tagged together in 2008 during a dark match for then-WWE developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. The Second City Saints faced and defeated Domino and Seth Skyfire.

