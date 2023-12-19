CM Punk's lawyer claims AEW was hostile towards him due to WWE legend's antics

WWE Superstar CM Punk's lawyer has detailed his experience dealing with AEW's legal team. Stephen P. New also explained how wrestling veteran Jim Cornette influenced his relationship with the promotion after the 'Brawl Out' incident.

CM Punk and Ace Steel were involved in a real-life backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after the AEW All Out media scrum last year. The scuffle led to everyone involved being suspended and stripped of their championships.

On a recent edition of the House of Kayfabe podcast, Stephen P. New revealed how AEW's legal team thought he was an 'extension' of Jim Cornette, who has been a long-time critic of the Tony Khan-led promotion:

"It got better with time. I will say this. It got better with time because, at first (...) when AEW started, Cornette was calling Orange Cassidy 'my little dog pockets.' Cornette was calling Joey Janela 'Jelly' and otherwise taking a cr*p over AEW. I don't that sat well with people at AEW, including the legal team," he said.

New added:

"When situations arose, and we had many, and I had to deal with AEW's legal team, I think they thought I was an extension of Cornette. They treated me, at first, like I was an avatar of Cornette, particularly where Janela was concerned." [H/T Fightful]

Stephen P. New had nice things to say about CM Punk and Ace Steel

CM Punk and Ace Steel's lawyer further recalled his experience working with the duo after "Brawl Out." Stephen P. New praised his clients for being transparent and honest.

"They are the realest of the real. You never had to guess what's on their minds, they're going to tell you what's on their mind. My grandma had a saying, 'Plain talk is easily understood.' That's how I feel every time I talk with Ace Steel or CM Punk." [H/T Fightful]

The Second City Saint recently returned to WWE and is ready to participate in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see if he can win the high-stakes bout next month.