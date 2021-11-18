“Eddie Kingston would have pinned me” - CM Punk reveals in a post-match promo after AEW Full Gear

The bad blood between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston is still on after AEW Full Gear. On a recent promo package released by AEW, CM punk reminded Kingston about the “truths” he told on Rampage. Covered in blood, CM Punk said:

“People said I was a bad guy simply because I told Eddie some hard truths. [I] always told Eddie hard truths. And I just pinned him! But it wasn't for those hard truths being stone-cold facts, Eddie Kingston would have pinned me.”

Blaming Kingston’s “attitude” he added:

“But if your attitude is walking in the ring with anybody that you don't care about winning or losing, you've already lost.”

MarkoutMania @TheMarkOutMania

CM Punk does the John Cena 5 moves of doom sequence lmao #AEWRampage CM Punk does the John Cena 5 moves of doom sequence lmao #AEWRampage https://t.co/mlwThlqqdn

CM Punk pinned the “Mad King” clean at Full Gear. This led CM Punk to an impressive 5-0 undefeated streak in AEW. Boasting that he said:

“Speaking of losing, I haven't yet [lost]. There are other people in this locker room. If they have a problem with me, come see me. [Because], I'm remembering exactly who the f* I am.”

After Full Gear, the world of wrestling is on fire, as they anticipate who will stop CM Punk in AEW.

Eddie Kingston reported being injured after facing CM Punk

After the brutal encounter with CM Punk, Kingston was said to be injured. The rumors grew after his absence at a scheduled convention. It was well reported. On November 15 Eddie Kingston tweeted that he was okay and will not miss any workday.

Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter @MadKing1981 Shoulders are fine. We'll be at any @newwrestling1 on the 20th and we'll miss no time at work. Shoulders are fine. We'll be at any @newwrestling1 on the 20th and we'll miss no time at work.

AEW Full Gear was a crowd-pleasing show.

Eddie and Punk electrified the crowd the most on the night. The whole crowd was booing CM Punk in the closing moments of the match. This could have been a great double-turn.

Since Kingston has confirmed he is not going out injured, it is now possible for him to respond to Punk on the upcoming Dynamite.

Do you want Eddie Kingston to answer CM Punk on AEW Dynamite? Tell us below in the comments section.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Ryan K Boman