Arn Anderson picks CM Punk's return as "Comeback of the Year" over Brock Lesnar's babyface return (Exclusive)

CM Punk's return to wrestling was picked by Arn Anderson as "Comeback of the Year" as part of the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Other memorable moments that could have been selected by Arn were:

Brock Lesnar' babyface return

Becky Lynch's return after the birth of her daughter

Christian Cage returning to wrestling after multiple injuries

W. Morrisey (FKA Big Cas) returning to wrestling after an extended period away

The Voice of the Voiceless stepped away from wrestling nearly 8 years ago. At that stage, Punk was one of the most popular wrestlers in the world and a multi-time champion. His return to wrestling seemed near-impossible as the star apparently lost his love for the sport.

Shockingly, in 2021 fans in Chicago lost their minds as "Cult of Personality" burst onto the speakers and CM Punk walked down the ramp. While speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Arn Anderson noted how monumentous this moment was.

“No question, CM Punk. Chicago Illinois, if you were going to write a Hollywood script you couldn’t write it any better than that. That’s his hometown, you know he has always been a huge-huge-huge draw there and the mood was set. It was one of those moments that I was very-very honoured to have been in the building for and felt it first-hand.” Anderson said. (11:50)

Arn Anderson is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

CM Punk is set to face MJF at AEW Revolution in a Dog Collar Match

The Straight Edge star has been feuding with one of the biggest heels in AEW: Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF and Punk notably met each other years ago at a fan convention. The two have had back and forth promos for weeks now, but since Punk's last promo, the mood has shifted.

MJF ended up responding with a promo of his own, shocking fans with a heartfelt testimony. CM Punk came to the ring looking visibly conflicted, which could affect their match at Revolution.

About SaveWithConrad.com

Whether you are purchasing your dream home, refinancing an outstanding loan, or consolidating debt, the experienced team at SaveWithConrad.com can help you find the loan program that works best for your needs.

To speak directly with an experienced mortgage professional, simply call 888-425-0105 or fill out a free quick quote form at SaveWithConrad.com

You can also check out Arn Anderson in conversation with other celebrities on Ad Free Shows.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video in case you use any of the quotes from this article.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman