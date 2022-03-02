“I knew he was going to jump on it" - WWE Hall of Famer states that he always believed CM Punk would return to wrestling (Exclusive)

CM Punk shockingly left the world of professional wrestling in 2014, breaking the hearts and dreams of many fans. Punk would try his hand at various ventures outside wrestling - including an unsuccessful run in MMA - but wrestling fans continued to miss his presence in the squared circle.

As the years went on, the straight edge star's return to wrestling became increasingly unlikely. However, CM Punk would once again shock the world with a thunderous return at AEW Rampage: The First Dance in 2021.

While many might have lost hope in CM Punk ever circling back, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson boldly claims he never did. In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Anderson shared his thoughts on Punk's return to wrestling:

“I knew he would be. I didn't know when. Guys that really love the business and appreciate the business and love being a wrestler? It goes beyond getting a good seat at a restaurant and how much money you made last year, and the notoriety that you have and all the perks of being on television every week. The guys that really love the wrestling part of it, the bell-to-bell of what we do, always have the same end game: ‘I’d like to walk away from the business, not limp, not be in a wheelchair, and do it on my own terms.’ And [CM Punk] had that opportunity and I knew he was going to jump on it.” - Anderson said. (14:29)

You can check out Arn's full interview below:

Arn Anderson is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

Jim Cornette praised the promo and match stipulation for MJF and CM Punk's contest at AEW Revolution

CM Punk lost to MJF twice in the same night a few weeks ago. Friedman didn't scrape the win cleanly, however; he hit the Best in the World with the Dynamite Diamond Ring sneakily supplied by Wardlow.

In retaliation, Punk cut a promo in which he challenged MJF to a dog collar match and simultaneously chided the young star for taking the easy way out. On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE Manager praised the segment.

“This worked, it made sense, now we want to see Punk and MJF, dog collar match where he’s going to leave MJF’s blood all over the ring on the pay-per-view. It’s wrestling, imagine that!” Cornette said.

Punk looks to settle the score with MJF using the brutal Dog Collar stipulation made famous by Roddy Piper and Greg Valentine in the 1980s. The two will face off at AEW Revolution on March 6th.

About SaveWithConrad.com

Whether you are purchasing your dream home, refinancing an outstanding loan, or consolidating debt, the experienced team at SaveWithConrad.com can help you find the loan program that works best for your needs.

To speak directly with an experienced mortgage professional, simply call 888-425-0105 or fill out a free quick quote form at SaveWithConrad.com

You can also check out Arn Anderson in conversation with other celebrities on Ad Free Shows.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video in case you use any of the quotes from this article.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell