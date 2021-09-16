×
CM Punk's second AEW opponent announced 

CM Punk would wrestle his second AEW match next week.
Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 16, 2021 09:01 AM IST
News

CM Punk's second AEW opponent was announced on the latest episode of Dynamite. The Straight Edge Superstar will square off against Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz next week on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

CM Punk, who made his in-ring debut for the company with an impressive win over Darby Allin at AEW All Out 2021, recently entered a feud with Team Taz. The fan-favorite star was part of the commentary team for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Eventually, Taz and Hook confronted Punk and began verbally berating him.

Next week...four HUGE hours of #AEW action on @tntdrama including @KennyOmegamanX vs @bryandanielson on #AEWDynamite next Wednesday & @CMPunk vs. @TrueWillieHobbs on a special 2-hour #AEWRampage next Friday! https://t.co/CPRRYwAfsu

Powerhouse Hobbs subsequently appeared from behind and attacked CM Punk. Hook and Hobbs unleashed a two-on-one assault on the popular star, and Hobbs then chokeslammed Punk onto the broadcast table.

This onslaught perfectly sold the animosity between the two sides and led to the crowd raining down boos on Team Taz. The broadcast team later confirmed that CM Punk will step into the squared circle with Powerhouse Hobbs next week.

Can Powerhouse Hobbs stun the world by defeating CM Punk on AEW Dynamite?

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is a packed show with several buzzworthy matches. The clash between CM Punk and Powerhouse Hobbs is easily one of the most anticipated contests on the card. The hype around Punk's return to wrestling hasn't yet subsided, and it remains to be seen how he will fare in his second match for AEW.

It was clobbering time. Lol twitter.com/aew/status/143…

While it's hard to imagine Punk losing at the show, Powerhouse Hobbs will surely do everything in his power to make the most of the opportunity. The level of exposure and attention Hobbs will receive by wrestling, let alone potentially defeating, CM Punk is sure to elevate his stock in Tony Khan's promotion.

Are you excited about CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs? Do you think Hobbs has any chance against The Straight Edge Superstar? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
