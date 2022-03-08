Popular AEW star looks back on being the forgotten member of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society

CM Punk's Straight Edge Society was a brief foray into what could have been an interesting angle. Many fans recall this as a career-defining heel run for the Second City Saint during his time with WWE.

The WWE Universe would recall Punk having Doc Gallows (then called Luke Gallows), Joey Mercury and Serena Deeb in the faction. Two of these stars wrestled in AEW last year, and Deeb is still signed with the promotion. Only keen-memoried fans will recall a fifth member.

During an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, FTR member Cash Wheeler revealed he was the forgotten fifth member.

“So they [WWE] want me to dress up like an extra like I’m in the crowd,” Wheeler said. “They put me front row, (Punk) comes out. Him and Gallows do their thing and I jump up and down to try and get noticed, they come over and bring me into the ring and shave my head.”

Wheeler continued to say that CM Punk even forgot that he was the fifth member of the stable.

"I just sent him the pictures…He’s like, ‘Why have you never told me about this?’ I was like, ‘The time was right, you know?’ So, yeah, I’m a member of the Straight Edge Society.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

CM Punk might have forgotten but Straight Edge Society member Doc Gallows didn't forget Cash

During the same interview with Paquette, Wheeler pointed out that unlike CM Punk, Doc Gallows immediately remembered the star from somewhere.

"But Gallows remembered when I met him, and he was like, ‘I know you from somewhere. Did we shave your head?’ and this was like years later. I was like yeah, great memory dude’.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

Wrestlers are often times used in segments with popular stars while they're still training. CM Punk himself was a mafia member for John Cena during his WrestleMania 22 entrance.

Punk as an extra for Cena months before his ECW debut.

It's an interesting rite of passage that many stars today have been a part of. Know any other AEW stars who were WWE extras? Let us know in the comments section below.

