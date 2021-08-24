CM Punk's t-shirt smashes sales record in just three days

CM Punk has embarked on breaking records ever since he made his highly-anticipated AEW debut on Rampage last week.

Following the show, Punk's 'Best In The World' white t-shirt went on sale on the Pro Wrestling Tees website. As it turns out, his merchandise has become the highest-selling t-shirt in three days in the web site's history, surpassing The Bullet Club's ''Bone Soldier" t-shirt's highest-selling record of seven years.

In less than 72 hrs, @CMPunk has the highest selling design ever on https://t.co/FhcfxY9Whc. This record was previously held by the Bone Soldier Bullet Club shirt for the last 7 years..... pic.twitter.com/RVHEYJ5bFH — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) August 23, 2021

The weekend was so monumental that CM Punk gave free ice cream bars to everyone present in the United Center in Chicago. It is worth noting that The Straight Edge Superstar himself paid for the ice cream bill.

Punk accepted that seven years was a long time for fans to eagerly for his comeback. He highlighted how WWE made him physically and mentally sick to such an extent that he quit pro wrestling once and for all.

CM Punk wasn’t lying about the ice cream bars, don’t let your dreams be dreams people. pic.twitter.com/JtBl1QglTP — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 21, 2021

CM Punk applauded fans by saying if it weren't for them, he would never have returned to wrestle in the first place.

The Voice of the Voiceless now claims to have all the time in the world to pursue his passion again. He's laser-focused on rewriting the final chapter of his pro wrestling career.

CM Punk will lock horns with Darby Allin at AEW All Out

A potential match of the year contender?

During last week's Rampage, CM Punk chose Darby Allin as his first AEW opponent. The former WWE superstar heaped praise on Allin for his durability. However, he warned him by stating that there couldn't be more dangerous things in the world than facing CM Punk.

The former TNT Champion accepted the challenge after the show went off the air. Both men will now face each other at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view, which takes place on September 5th.

CM Punk vs Darby Allin. It's real. pic.twitter.com/2MLW7BQqJK — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 21, 2021

With this week's AEW Dynamite set to emanate from Milwaukee, fans can expect a significant build-up from both men.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Punk's return increases Dynamite viewership and whether or not it drastically changes the landscape of AEW.

Are you excited to see CM Punk back in professional wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Kartik Arry