CM Punk's trust issues with Triple H may put his potential WWE return at risk, says veteran (Exclusive)

CM Punk is heavily speculated to return to WWE after his shocking AEW departure. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks Punk's trust issues with Triple H could prevent The Second City Saint from making a comeback.

CM Punk was fired from AEW by Tony Khan ahead of the latest episode of Collision. He was let go by his former employer after an internal investigation into his alleged backstage scuffle with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Meanwhile, fans have had varied reactions to his departure, and some even want him to return to his old stomping grounds after nine years.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo addressed the Punk situation while explaining why the latter might not trust the Triple H-led promotion with another run.

"First of all, [do] you really think CM Punk is going to trust them [WWE]? And you really think they are not gonna try to get over? And money is not an issue, we know that, bro. I guarantee you either one or two things happen. You are either going to see a lawsuit from CM Punk to [Tony] Khan, or it's gonna go away quietly." [30:38 - 31:12]

Russo mentioned how Punk's last run with the Stamford-based company seemingly ended on a sour note in 2014:

"And the reason it's gonna go away quietly is because Khan paid him off to make the contract null and void. Whatever it cost him for CM Punk to go away, so, like, that's my point, bro. Money doesn't matter here for Punk. I don't know if Punk would ever trust Triple H and that whole system, bro." [31:13 - 31:42]

Is CM Punk open for a WWE return despite his issues with Triple H?

Last year, after the All Out event, CM Punk was involved in a real-life altercation with AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. This eventually resulted in everyone involved getting suspended. During his time away from the Tony Khan-led company, Punk was open for a WWE return, per a report by Fightful.

"Those close to CM Punk claim that around December 2022, Punk was open to leaving AEW and returning to WWE. Fightful have heard that Punk wanted to appear at the 2023 Royal Rumble. But there is no indication that WWE wanted Punk to return or that AEW would have released him," the report stated.

Moreover, it was reported that CM Punk was seemingly interested in a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if Punk and Triple H can agree on a deal for the former's return to WWE.

What are your thoughts on Punk eventually returning to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

