CM Punk’s WWE MSG return outsells AEW Worlds End pay-per-view in ticket sales

A new update on the ticket sales of WWE's upcoming return to Madison Square Garden and the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view has now emerged.

On December 26, 2023, the Stamford-based promotion will hold its Holiday Tour Live event in New York City. The show will feature the in-ring return of CM Punk after he signed with the company in November. Meanwhile, AEW will present its final pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End, on December 30 in Uniondale, New York.

On Twitter, WrestleTix shared the ticket sales figures for both shows. While WWE distributed 15,089 tickets for its MSG show at the time of the post, All Elite Wrestling sold 7,923 tickets for Worlds End 2023.

What will WWE MSG and AEW Worlds End have in store for fans?

Besides CM Punk's in-ring return against Dominik Mysterio, many major matches will take place at WWE's upcoming Live event at MSG.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will lock horns in a rematch for the World Heavyweight Title. Sami Zayn & Jey Uso will battle Finn Balor & Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Fans in New York City will also be treated to a Bull Rope bout between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura.

AEW Worlds End is also an event to look forward to, as several exciting matches have been confirmed for the pay-per-view.

MJF and Samoa Joe will headline the show, as the latter looks to be the biggest threat to the champion's world title reign. Two former best friends will share the ring again as Adam Copeland has challenged Christian Cage for a no-disqualification match for the TNT Championship. Meanwhile, Toni Storm will defend her gold against Riho.

This will be a win for wrestling fans, specifically the New Yorkers, as two significant events will take place in the state before the year ends.

