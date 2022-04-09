CM Punk claims he’ll beat up WWE Hall of Famer’s ‘whole a** family’

CM Punk made a bold claim on Twitter as he stated that he would beat up WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn's entire faction.

The Gunn Club comprises of Billy Gunn and his sons Colten and Austin Gunn. The latter two have been regular features on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Their consistent improvement in recent months has led them to get some television time as well, with their latest televised match coming on AEW Dynamite against FTR.

The Gunn Club have also featured in several independent events which has aided their development. They are great at being annoying heels and providing the perfect foil for babyface teams to get a pop from the crowd.

However, CM Punk took to Twitter to ask anyone to step up to him. Everyone except Eddie Kingston.

"Hey somebody wrestle me Wednesday. @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR @WheelerYuta @PENTAELZEROM @KORcombat @TonyNese @dustinrhodes @bryandanielson @TheJonGresham @SilverNumber1 @youngbucks basically anyone except Eddie Kingston. #AEWDynamite" - CM Punk tweeted.

Colten Gunn stepped up to answer the challenge as he asked the Second City Saint to pick a partner of his choosing to face the Gunn Club.

The former WWE Champion responded by saying he would pick two and beat up the entire Gunn family.

"I’ll find two partners and beat up your whole ass family." - the Voice of the Voiceless tweeted.

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston had an excellent feud in 2021

This is once again an instance of CM Punk name-dropping Eddie Kingston specifically in a tweet. He did something similar after WrestleMania, using a curse word in a tweet aimed at the Mad King.

The duo were involved in a very memorable feud in October and November last year. Eddie Kingston and the Straight Edge Superstar had issues from their days back in the independent circuit and it played a huge part in their AEW program.

Their issues came to a head at the Full Gear pay-per-view. The former ROH World Champion emerged victorious in what was arguably the best match of the night. Fans have been clamoring to see them feud once again. Could we see that happening in the future?

Would you like to see Punk face off against Kingston again? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

