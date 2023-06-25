CM Punk seemingly mocks WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan during AEW Collision

Tonight on AEW Collision, CM Punk seemingly poked fun at WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

With Forbidden Door less than 24 hours away, Punk made his return to Canada tonight on AEW Collision. He was part of the main event for the second week in a row.

The past week on Dynamite, Punk, FTR, and Ricky Starks showed up to help the Hardy Boyz. The former RAW Tag Team Champions were being beaten up by Bullet Club Gold and The Gunn Club. As CM Punk and the others showed up, the heels retreated.

Punk laid out the challenge for an 8-man tag team match and that was made official for tonight's episode of Collision.

With the show being in Canada, Punk had a polarizing reaction from the crowd. The Second City Saint decided to play along with the reaction and he seemingly impersonated a WWE Hall of Famer. That was none other than Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

While CM Punk was wrestling one of the Gunns, he hit Hogan's signature, Big Boot, followed it with the Hall of Famer's taunt and then landed the Leg Drop.

One of the possibilities of Punk mocking the WWE Hall of Famer is because Hogan too is one of the most polarizing stars in the pro wrestling business.

