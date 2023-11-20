CM Punk seemingly takes a shot at Tony Khan in latest Instagram story

The former AEW star CM Punk has shared yet another cryptic story on Instagram in what has been viewed as seemingly taking a shot at the promotion's president, Tony Khan.

Punk got fired from AEW in September after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry. Tony Khan later came out and said that he feared for his life when that happened.

Now, the former WWE Champion shared a quote from a retired American professional boxer, Ed Latimore, on his Instagram story.

“Never trust a man afraid of conflict. He’ll sell you out just to avoid a fight. He is loyal only to the illusion of safety,” CM Punk shared.

Check out a screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

CM Punk's cryptic message can be seen from so many different lenses, but after how Tony Khan essentially threw Punk under the bus after firing him, it should come as no surprise if it is true that this message is for Tony Khan.

Nick Aldis clarifies his comments about CM Punk

The SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was caught in the eye of a storm in a recent BBC interview where he was asked about CM Punk returning to WWE.

After giving his opinion, a clip of his went viral, and that caused a lot of speculation on whether Punk was indeed going to come back to the Stamford-based promotion.

Aldis later took to Twitter to clarify his statement and called out the BBC for reporting it in such a way.

“I'm disappointed that this answer is edited out of context, considering it's the BBC. For the record, I have no dog in the fight, and that situation is above my paygrade. Be better journalists,” Nick Aldis shared.

Check out Nick Aldis' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

In that video, he mentioned that he would be excited to work with CM Punk, and given that Aldis is now the General Manager of SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out if Punk does indeed make his return to WWE.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.