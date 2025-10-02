CM Punk "seen" during AEW Dynamite; but there's a twist

CM Punk has suddenly been spotted interestingly tonight on AEW Dynamite as they are celebrating the show's 6th Anniversary. The legacy he left in the company was acknowledged. Despite a less-than-ideal end to his run with the Tony Khan-led promotion, the Straight Edge Superstar had a memorable run in AEW. This was his return to wrestling after 7 years, and he put on several great feuds with the biggest stars on the roster.Earlier tonight on Dynamite, the promotion played a video package looking back at the history of the show. This was 6 years of incredible moments showcased, including some major milestones that they have hit during the years.At one point in the video, they showed Sting and the brief stint he had. One of these included a moment in December 2021, where CM Punk teamed up with The Icon and Darby Allin in a trios match against The Pinnacle. The interesting part of this partnership was that Punk also put on some face paint in solidarity with his tag team partners. This was in the colors of the Chicago flag.A brief clip of this was included in the video montage shown. This can be seen in the post below.This may have been the only part of the video directly showing CM Punk, but this was an interesting move, as no one expected him to be shown in any way. There is no denying that his 3 years with the company were impactful. Despite the chaotic end to his time in AEW, he looks to be in a better place now and is having arguably one of the best runs of his career in WWE. Just recently at WWE Wrestlepalooza, he teamed up with his wife, AJ Lee, to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.