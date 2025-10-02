  • home icon
CM Punk "seen" during AEW Dynamite; but there's a twist

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 02, 2025 01:44 GMT
CM Punk is a former AEW World Champion who is now with WWE [Photo courtesy of wwe.com and Triller TV
CM Punk is a former AEW World Champion who is now with WWE [Photo courtesy of wwe.com and Triller TV's Official livestream of AEW Dynamite]

CM Punk has suddenly been spotted interestingly tonight on AEW Dynamite as they are celebrating the show's 6th Anniversary. The legacy he left in the company was acknowledged.

Despite a less-than-ideal end to his run with the Tony Khan-led promotion, the Straight Edge Superstar had a memorable run in AEW. This was his return to wrestling after 7 years, and he put on several great feuds with the biggest stars on the roster.

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, the promotion played a video package looking back at the history of the show. This was 6 years of incredible moments showcased, including some major milestones that they have hit during the years.

At one point in the video, they showed Sting and the brief stint he had. One of these included a moment in December 2021, where CM Punk teamed up with The Icon and Darby Allin in a trios match against The Pinnacle. The interesting part of this partnership was that Punk also put on some face paint in solidarity with his tag team partners. This was in the colors of the Chicago flag.

A brief clip of this was included in the video montage shown. This can be seen in the post below.

This may have been the only part of the video directly showing CM Punk, but this was an interesting move, as no one expected him to be shown in any way. There is no denying that his 3 years with the company were impactful.

Despite the chaotic end to his time in AEW, he looks to be in a better place now and is having arguably one of the best runs of his career in WWE. Just recently at WWE Wrestlepalooza, he teamed up with his wife, AJ Lee, to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

