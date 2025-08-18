  • home icon
  CM Punk Sends a Message to AEW Star on His Birthday

CM Punk Sends a Message to AEW Star on His Birthday

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 18, 2025 14:42 GMT
WWE - 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty
WWE - 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty

CM Punk made a lot of acquintances during his time as an AEW star. While he has left the promotion behind, Punk has maintained close friendship with one of those stars and send out wishes on the occasion of his birthday.

The aforementioned star, who has been on a prolonged hiatus from AEW, is Danhausen. Mr Nice Mr Very Evil forged a tight friendship bond with the current WWE superstar during his tenure in AEW that lasted until 2023.

Furthermore, the duo is often spotted together in public appearances and has social media exchanges on numerous occasions. With Danhausen celebrating his birthday, CM Punk took to his Instagram stories to share a special birthday wish, hilariously calling him a fan who shows up at every hotel he stays at.

Happy birthday to this random fan that always shows up at my hotel (please stop)

Former WWE superstar claims CM Punk's best days are behind him

CM Punk is in the later stages of his illustrious WWE career after returning to the promotion in 2023. However, former WWE superstar Matt Riddle claimed that The Best in the World is still a marquee attraction, but his prowess as a wrestler is not the same as it used to be.

"He’s killing it. He’s wrestling. He’s staying active. He’s staying busy. And his fans seem to love it. So, I have no ill will toward the man. I just don’t think he’s, well, good at fighting. I think his better days of wrestling are way behind him. And that’s not a knock. I’ll tell you this, I’m not getting that much better or faster or stronger. And I can tell you he’s definitely not either, especially with all the botches, you know,” Riddle said.

The Best in the World is scheduled to compete in a Fatal 4-Way match at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris PLE for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match will also involve Punk, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and the defending champion, Seth "Freakin" Rollins. So it remains to be seen if CM Punk will be able to reclaim the title he lost to Rollins at SummerSlam 2025 in only five minutes.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by N.S Walia
