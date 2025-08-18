CM Punk Sends a Message to AEW Star on His Birthday

CM Punk made a lot of acquintances during his time as an AEW star. While he has left the promotion behind, Punk has maintained close friendship with one of those stars and send out wishes on the occasion of his birthday.The aforementioned star, who has been on a prolonged hiatus from AEW, is Danhausen. Mr Nice Mr Very Evil forged a tight friendship bond with the current WWE superstar during his tenure in AEW that lasted until 2023. Furthermore, the duo is often spotted together in public appearances and has social media exchanges on numerous occasions. With Danhausen celebrating his birthday, CM Punk took to his Instagram stories to share a special birthday wish, hilariously calling him a fan who shows up at every hotel he stays at.Happy birthday to this random fan that always shows up at my hotel (please stop)Former WWE superstar claims CM Punk's best days are behind himCM Punk is in the later stages of his illustrious WWE career after returning to the promotion in 2023. However, former WWE superstar Matt Riddle claimed that The Best in the World is still a marquee attraction, but his prowess as a wrestler is not the same as it used to be.&quot;He’s killing it. He’s wrestling. He’s staying active. He’s staying busy. And his fans seem to love it. So, I have no ill will toward the man. I just don’t think he’s, well, good at fighting. I think his better days of wrestling are way behind him. And that’s not a knock. I’ll tell you this, I’m not getting that much better or faster or stronger. And I can tell you he’s definitely not either, especially with all the botches, you know,” Riddle said.The Best in the World is scheduled to compete in a Fatal 4-Way match at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris PLE for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match will also involve Punk, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and the defending champion, Seth &quot;Freakin&quot; Rollins. So it remains to be seen if CM Punk will be able to reclaim the title he lost to Rollins at SummerSlam 2025 in only five minutes.