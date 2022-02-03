CM Punk sends a message to fans after AEW Dynamite

CM Punk has sent a heartfelt message to his fans after suffering a crushing loss on AEW Dynamite this week.

Fans in Chicago were surprised when MJF handed The Straight Edge Superstar his first-ever defeat in the company. The two men pushed each other to their limits for nearly 45 minutes in the main event.

In the crucial moment of the match, Wardlow came out to distract the referee. Mr. Mayhem also passed the Dynamite Diamond Ring to MJF, who used it to smash Punk's face to pick up the victory.

After coming up short on Wednesday night, CM Punk tweeted a special message for his Chicago fans:

"I love you Chicago," Punk tweeted.

The Second City Saint undoubtedly left no stone unturned in impressing everyone with his latest performance. The Chicago crowd also rallied behind CM Punk until the end. Unfortunately, they didn't get to see their hometown hero standing tall in the ring.

Interestingly enough, there were several instances in the match where the former WWE Superstar could have pinned Friedman. However, the latter smartly played a heelish tendency and rolled out of the ring every time Punk executed an impactful maneuver.

The Salt of the Earth even choked his opponent out with wrist tape, which forced referee Bryce Remsburg to ring the bell. But the referee restarted the bout after he caught MJF with the weapon. Sadly for Punk, the entire complexion of the match changed once Wardlow showed up.

Either way, MJF picked up the biggest win of his AEW career, becoming the only wrestler to have defeated Punk since his return last year.

Is a rematch between CM Punk and MJF on the cards?

The Straight Edge Superstar will be looking to seek revenge from MJF after the latter used unfair means to emerge victoriously.

It would be an uphill task for Punk to convince Friedman for another match, especially knowing that he has come up short against his rival in the first place. With the Revolution event right around the corner, it will be interesting to see what AEW has in store for the former WWE Superstar.

