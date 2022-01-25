"I'm just getting started" - CM Punk sends stark warning to AEW champion

AEW has grown such a vast and loaded roster filled with plenty of championship contenders waiting for their moment to shine. Perhaps no greater example of AEW's talent pool exists other than former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Remaining unbeaten since his AEW debut and shifting into the next gear against the likes of Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston, it seems that another TNT Champion may have entered Punk's crosshairs.

Responding to a fan on Twitter suggesting that he feared Cody Rhodes, the current holder of the TNT title, Punk clarified that was not the case. In a reminder of his championship pedigree, he referred to when he had defeated Cody for titles.

player/coach @CMPunk @TranquiloClubYT Folded Code Man in in the late 00’s for the straps and I’ll do it again in ‘22. I’m just getting started. @TranquiloClubYT Folded Code Man in in the late 00’s for the straps and I’ll do it again in ‘22. I’m just getting started. https://t.co/iYpiugBAd7

The title reference must be the WWE World Tag titles, as the Straight Edge Superstar teamed up with Kofi Kingston to unseat Rhodes and Ted Dibiase Jr. in 2008.

While the warning is sure to have fans speculating, both competitors are otherwise occupied at the moment. Cody is set to unify his own and the interim TNT title held by Sammy Guevara at Beach Break, while CM Punk continues to feud with MJF.

What other WWE rematches await CM Punk in AEW?

There is such a deep roster filled with opportunities for someone of CM Punk's caliber, and it would come as no surprise if he renewed a rivalry with a former WWE colleague.

Both Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole debuted last year after leaving WWE. The former and Punk share a history of themselves, having stood opposite and alongside each other throughout their careers.

Perhaps Punk would take a preference to the recently-returned Moxley. Once again, the purveyor of violence comes from a place in Punk's past, with the SHIELD faction serving the at-time WWE Champion on occasion.

Which former WWE star would you like to see up against CM Punk? Let us know in the comments below.

