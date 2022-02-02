"You should expect to get punched in the face" - CM Punk sends strong message to top AEW star

CM Punk is fired up and ready for his much-anticipated showdown with MJF on this week's AEW Dynamite, which takes place in the former's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Punk and MJF have traded verbal barbs with each other in recent months, leading to fans chomping at the bit for the two to step into the ring.

MJF has avoided this confrontation thus far by sending the rest of his Pinnacle stablemates to get the job done for him. However, there is nowhere to hide for Maxwell Jacob Friedman as the Straight Edge Superstar will finally get him inside the ring.

In an interview with Abe Kanan on a live Twitter Broadcast, Punk explained that it's very hard for someone to get under his skin the way MJF has in recent months and that his words will have consequences down the line.

"I think if he says stuff that makes me feel a certain way I think that’s great because if he p***** me off, if he’s upsetting me, he’s upsetting my fans and I think that generates interest and that’s what we want."

"I have to 100% value someone’s opinion for them to truly be able to hurt my feelings and after doing this for X amount of years, after fighting in the UFC and hearing about how I lost and, trust me I’m teflon at this point, you’ve got to really do something stupid to get severely under my skin, he comes pretty close though. When you say these things, you should expect to get punched in the face and that’s exactly what’s going to happen tomorrow night at the Wintrust Arena," said CM Punk.

CM Punk is still undefeated in AEW. However the same can't be said for MJF, who is currently 0-1 in 2022. That loss came on the January 5th edition of Dynamite where the Salt of the Earth lost to Shawn Dean via DQ thanks to interference from Punk.

Wardlow could play a major role in the result of CM Punk vs MJF

In the gauntlet that was thrown down by MJF, Punk faced MJF's personal henchman and muscle Wardlow in a match on the January 12th edition of AEW Dynamite.

For fans of the Second City Saint the match was a tough one to watch as Wardlow obliterated the former WWE champion with a succession of powerbombs, including one through the timekeepers table on the outside.

In the end, Punk scored the win with a roll-up, causing MJF to lose his cool and unleash a barrage of abuse towards Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem understandably didn't look in the mood for that sort of treatment.

Cracks have begun to show between MJF and Wardlow, especially during the beatdown of Punk on the January 26th edition of Dynamite. All of these stories will come to a head this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

