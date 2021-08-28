CM Punk set an AEW record after debut on Rampage

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, CM Punk's "I Was There" T-Shirt broke the all-time single event merchandise record for AEW.

The report suggested that AEW had already marketed the new T-shirt on Pro Wrestling Tees prior to Punk's debut.

In less than 72 hrs, @CMPunk has the highest selling design ever on https://t.co/FhcfxY9Whc. This record was previously held by the Bone Soldier Bullet Club shirt for the last 7 years..... pic.twitter.com/RVHEYJ5bFH — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) August 23, 2021

WON also reported that the merchandise lines were incredibly long for CM Punk and several fans instead chose to give up on buying merch rather than wait in line.

However, AEW set a record with more than $200,000 worth of merchandise being sold. While the record in itself is huge for AEW, it wasn't on the level of WWE WrestleMania or a major New Japan Pro Wrestling show.

Below is an excerpt from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Merchandise lines were incredibly long, with many people giving up rather than waiting. Still, as was widely expected, they set the company’s all-time single event merchandise record with more than $200,000. On a per-head basis, this would be tremendous by AEW standards, but not the level of a WWE WrestleMania or a New Japan major show for per-head merchandise."

CM Punk will make his AEW in-ring debut at All Out

The former WWE Champion's return was quite historical and took the entire internet and pro wrestling fandom by a storm. Having made his return in Chicago, CM Punk will also be marking his in-ring debut in front of his hometown crowd.

CM punk will face Darby Allin in what will be his first match in 7 years. The former WWE Superstar will aim for a major victory over the former TNT Champion on September 5th.

