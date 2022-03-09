"Keep your eyes on it" - CM Punk sets sights on a champion in AEW

AEW Revolution served up an intensely physical showdown between CM Punk and MJF. The Second City Saint has now made it clear that he has gold on his mind. Punk avenged his Chicago loss to the Long Islander, emerging victorious in their dog collar match after Wardlow refused to step in.

During the post-Revolution media scrum, the former WWE Champion spoke on his plans in AEW after his feud with MJF. Punk highlighted Hangman Page's position as world champion as an aspiration. He made sure to remind everyone that his return served no purpose if he wasn't interested in the world title.

"I mean, there’s people I want to wrestle here, just for rasslin’ sake. But after a while, I don’t know how much time I have, I don’t know how many matches I have left. So if I am not working my way towards a title shot, if I am not trying to be where Hangman is, I don’t know what I am doing. So, I do think that is something that might happen." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

The Cult of Personality also spoke about his admiration for Hangman Page, admitting he finds it easier to fight someone he hates.

“Keep your eyes on it, I don’t know. There’s a ranking system here, I think I am doing pretty good, and we will see. I like Hangman though, and it’s a lot easier to wrestle someone when you hate them. I like that cowboy.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

What happened between Wardlow and MJF at AEW Revolution?

CM Punk may well have his eyes on the world title, but his AEW Revolution rival will have other things in mind. MJF has for years enjoyed the support of his paid enforcer Wardlow.

Wardlow clasped the brass ring during the night to become the Face of the Revolution, earning a future TNT title opportunity, before returning to lackee duties as he was beckoned by his paymaster. However, as MJF called for his signature Dynamite Diamond Ring, Mr Mayhem had seemingly misplaced the foreign object.

This proved not to be the case after the Pinnacle leader fell victim to the GTS, and the ring was presented for Punk to deliver the final blow.

Would you like to see CM Punk compete for the World Championship? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you kike to see MJF compete for the AEW World Title? Yes No 5 votes so far