"Embarrassment to the wrestling business" - CM Punk shares brutal opinion on popular WWE concept

Apart from his in-ring skills, CM Punk is notorious for his intense criticisms of the current WWE product and the backstage process.

Many of his criticisms ring true today, with the star having questioned the release of John Laurinaitis while in the ring cutting a promo as he blurred the line between reality and drama.

Seven years following his departure, Punk still retains the frustrations at how the company has and continues to operate.

He recently expressed his disdain in a recent X-rated tweet responding to a fan who mentioned a key concept behind the way leading locker room members managed internal issues: the wrestler's court.

"Wrestler court was the most insecure small d*** energy average white man embarrassment to the wrestling business s*** of all time," Punk tweeted.

Punk didn't hold back as he laid into the concept, describing it as an embarrassment to the wrestling business and suggesting insecurity as a major factor for the court to even exist.

How did CM Punk even come to mention WWE's wrestler's court?

Punk had previously interacted with AEW World Champion Hangman Page, asking to borrow some chaps following discussions about his wrestling wardrobe.

Then, wrestler's court was mooted as a destination for Punk if he was caught stealing the anxious millennial cowboy's gimmick.

Gimmick infringement has long been mentioned alongside the proverbial court, with disputes being resolved like the court of law. Legends such as the Undertaker and JBL have led the judicial process as the judge and the prosecution, respectively.

There have been instances where the wrestler's court has necessitated forms of persecution, such as the time The Miz was kicked out of the locker room for eating a piece of chicken.

