CM Punk shares important detail about his AEW contract

CM Punk disclosed an important detail about his AEW deal during the AEW Rampage post-show media scrum.

CM Punk made his huge return to pro wrestling on tonight's episode of AEW Rampage and took the wrestling world by storm. The former WWE Superstar left the company back in 2014, and he hasn't wrestled a match ever since.

After tonight's big return, CM Punk appeared on the post-show media scrum with AEW President Tony Khan. When asked about his contract with AEW, CM Punk refused to reveal details about it, but he made it clear that the deal isn't a part-time thing.

"CM Punk didn't want to give details of his contract, but he says it's not a part-time thing," wrote Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. "Tony Khan chimes in and says he's going to be doing it for a while. [@Nick_Hausman]"

CM Punk's pro wrestling return was quite a spectacle

It has been seven years since Punk left WWE, but the former WWE Champion is still a major name in the business. He received one of the biggest pops in wrestling history when he appeared on AEW Rampage tonight.

Following CM Punk's WWE exit in 2014, many fans hoped that he would make his return to wrestling some day. As time passed, a lot of fans began losing hope, and Punk's claims denying the possibility of a return didn't help matters either.

Back in April, Punk stated that he isn't going to return to WWE anytime soon.

"I’ve said no before in interviews," said Punk. "I’m not fishing for a deal. I get offered to do a lot of stuff, and I say no to 90% of it just because my thing is I need to work with quality human beings. I go back there, I’m just another guy. And it’s not even that - I’d be just another guy that’s doing not-good television."

CM Punk is All Elite, and the possibilities are endless when it comes to feuds and storylines for the in-ring veteran. What was your initial reaction to CM Punk's AEW debut? Sound off in the comments below!

