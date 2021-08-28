WATCH: CM Punk shares a special moment with top champion after AEW Rampage goes off the air

AEW Rampage went off the air with IMPACT Wrestling Champion Christian Cage and Kazarian celebrating their win over Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler. But Milwaukee fans in attendance for the show were in for a special surprise, with CM Punk showing up to pop the crowd.

AEW's official Twitter handle shared the clip of CM Punk sharing the ring with Christian and Kazarian after the show went off the air.

Punk had nothing but kind words for Christian and the Milwaukee fans who sat for three hours to watch Dynamite and later, the Rampage tapings.

After @Christian4Peeps + @FrankieKazarian won the main event of #AEWRampage tonight, they were joined in the ring by @CMPunk with a live microphone, & they sent the Milwaukee fans home very happy. It’s too hot for tv, but we wanted to share it.

**Viewer discretion advised** pic.twitter.com/U14ovpZg1i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

It was Christian Cage's turn to speak after the Straight Edge Superstar, and he heaped praise on Punk. Christian added that he was looking forward to seeing what Punk has in store for fans in AEW.

Next, Kazarian spoke about being in AEW from day one and that he was delighted to see performers like Christian and CM Punk bring their talents to the company. The three wrestling veterans then bantered along before sending the fans home on a happy note to close the night.

CM Punk has a big match ahead of him at AEW All Out 2021

CM Punk will return to in-ring action for the first time in more than seven years at AEW All Out 2021, where he will lock horns with Darby Allin. Punk laid down the challenge to the former TNT Champion after his debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, with Allin not thinking twice before accepting it.

A collision of epic proportions is coming up at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5 on PPV. The Best in the World @CMPunk makes his #AEW in-ring debut against @DarbyAllin (w/ @Sting).



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/WYPMISftk2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

At this week's AEW Rampage, the company aired a video package to hype Punk and Allin's upcoming clash, which has only further increased the anticipation to unprecedented levels among fans.

Did you enjoy CM Punk's banter with Christian Cage and Kazarian at the end of AEW Rampage? Do you think Punk should defeat Darby Allin at AEW All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section.

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Alan John