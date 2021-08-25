CM Punk shouts out promising tag team ahead of AEW Dynamite

CM Punk returned to professional wrestling last Friday on AEW Rampage in front of his hometown crowd at the United Center, where he gave an impassioned promo that brought the house down.

To hype his upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite, CM Punk tweeted this:

One of the most notable parts of the tweet, which stuck out to fans as well, was the hashtags. CM Punk mentioned the up and coming AEW tag team Varsity Blondes as the final hashtag in his tweet.

In various interviews, CM Punk has made references to a list of people he wants to work with in AEW, including The Young Bucks, Ricky Starks, Kenny Omega, and Brian Pillman Jr. who is a part of the tag team.

The Varsity Blondes are the latest in a long list of young talent CM Punk wants to push

The Varsity Blondes are the latest in a long list of names CM Punk has already shouted out in his brief stint with AEW. He mentioned Britt Baker and Brittsburgh very early on in his promo on AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

Punk also said that he's looking forward to working with a lot of young talent in the company. He referenced that just before he made the challenge to Darby Allin, and the match is slated to take place at AEW All Out.

The Varsity Blondes, on the other hand, are slated to face the Lucha Bros on this week's AEW Dynamite in a bid to challenge The Young Bucks at All Out for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

The tag team of Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. recently ranked #1 on AEW's rankings for the tag team division. The duo even went on to have a stellar match against the Bucks on an episode of Dynamite in May.

It remains to be seen if Punk will have a run-in with the team, or if it is just a shoutout similar to his Britt Baker reference on AEW Rampage.

What do you make of CM Punk mentioning the Varsity Blondes in his tweet about AEW Dynamite? Are you looking forward to CM Punk vs Darby Allin at All Out? Let us know your thoughtin the comments section below!

