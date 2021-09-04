WATCH: CM Punk sings with AEW stars after Rampage went off the air

While CM Punk prepares for his in-ring return at AEW All Out on Sunday, September 5, against Darby Allin, it appears the man formerly known as the 'Voice of the Voiceless' is enjoying his return to professional wrestling. Punk, who was in commentary on AEW Rampage, had a little fun with Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt) after the show went off the air.

The former WWE Superstar was initially seen on the mic humming Jungle Boy's theme song, Tarzan Boy, with the rest of the crowd. He noted how fans love to sing along to theme songs and then said he was tasked with sending the crowd home happy.

CM Punk thanked the crowd for being into the show and stated he was 'super grateful' and humbled to be there.

While appreciating the fans, he also thanked each member of Jurassic Express by shaking their hands. Punk then led everyone in a rendition of Thank You For Being A Friend, which was the theme song for The Golden Girls.

CM Punk says he will face Jungle Boy someday

In the same video, Punk asked the fans to get louder, while addressing the criticism that AEW receives. The former WWE Champion indicated that he and the wrestlers welcome it, but the complainers should 'shut the f**k up.' CM Punk also said:

"We're all about positivity and having a good time. And somewhere along the way, we get into some fights....(CM Punk turns to Luchasaurus)...I don't want to fight you." Punk continued, "And we have disagreements, (gesturing to Jungle Boy)...some day, I'm going to kick your a**."

CM Punk added that fans are their 'bosses' and the AEW crew's job is to make them happy. The former WWE Superstar hyped the crowd as they went off for the night.

