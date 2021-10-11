"Let me paint my picture" - CM Punk on his slow start in AEW, how long he plans to stay

CM Punk has enjoyed painting a picture early in his AEW career, and he wants fans to give him time to create this masterpiece.

Since The Second City Star debuted in August, he has been one of AEW's featured stars. He has defeated Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs and Daniel Garcia so far, but some fans remain critical of the long-term direction for the former Voice of the Voiceless.

Punk recently sat down with Tony Maglio of The Wrap to discuss all things AEW. It's no secret that some fans haven't been pleased with the slow-burning nature of CM Punk's return to professional wrestling. When asked about it, he stated that everything he's doing is thoroughly calculated.

"I’m an artist painting my picture. Let me paint my picture," CM Punk said. "What I’m doing is very calculated, it’s very thought out."

Though Punk's first few matches have felt somewhat random, there is clearly a plan in place, and the fan-favorite star is enjoying the journey. Everyone will just have to wait and see what Punk's "picture" looks like once it's complete.

CM Punk calls AEW the best working experience he's ever had

One of the worries surrounding CM Punk's current AEW storyline is the uncertainties of his contract with the company. Since no one knows how long it's scheduled for, some fans are worried that Punk won't be back for the long haul. In the interview, the multi-time WWE Champion assuaged this concern by stating that he's in AEW to stay.

"I’m here to stay," CM Punk confirmed. "Trust me, in 10 years, people will be talking about what we have with AEW. It’s such a just hang out, wait and see, and have fun and enjoy the ride kind of thing. Everything is fluid: dates, contracts — literally everything. This has been the best working experience I’ve ever had in the wrestling business, and if there is an issue on either end, everybody just talks. There’s no drama, it’s fantastic."

CM Punk is the latest wrestler to praise AEW's backstage environment, and this description should be an important factor in attracting other free agents moving forward.

Do you think CM Punk's run with AEW has started too slow? Or do you think things are moving at a good pace? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

