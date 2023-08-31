CM Punk spotted with WWE veterans amidst backstage drama reports

CM Punk was recently spotted with WWE veterans after the backstage drama at AEW's All In pay-per-view in Wembley Stadium, London.

At All In, Punk defended the "Real" World Championship against Samoa Joe in the show's opening match. The veterans produced a hard-hitting quality bout, which saw CM Punk bleeding towards the end. The Second City Saint was victorious in the contest and retained the title with a pinfall victory after delivering a Pepsi plunge from the top rope to the Samoan Submission Machine.

After the victory at All In over Samoa Joe, CM Punk was spotted talking to WWE veterans JBL and Ron Simmons in Las Vegas. The picture was posted on Twitter by Ringside News.

While All In was an overwhelming success for AEW and helped establish the company as a force to be reckoned with in professional wrestling, all did not go smoothly during the event. A backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry tarnished some of its success and put the promotion in a negative spotlight.

It was reported that Jack Perry confronted the Straight Edge Superstar before the show's opening match for the "Real" World Championship, which led to a physical altercation between the two.

The incident occurred at a time when the reports about backstage controversies in AEW were already flowing in on a routine basis over the past few weeks.

Jim Cornette thinks AEW should fire Jack Perry to send a message after incident with CM Punk

During the recent edition of Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran talked about the incident and stated he doesn't understand why Tony Khan is letting these backstage incidents happen.

"I don’t know if Tony will realize that he’s continuing to let these jack***es do this or whether he just thinks this is stuff that happens and there’s nothing he can do about it," said Cornette.

The veteran added that Khan should fire Jack Perry and send a message to the others regarding the consequences if such an occurrence repeats in the future:

"Fire the f*cking little goof. Send a message. ‘Look, I don’t care if ya’ll have a problem and you want to talk about it in the back, then that’s fine. Well, I’ll sit down. But the next person that does sh*t on the air, I’m firing them just like I fired [Jack Perry]. Get it?’ That would send a message." [H/T PW Mania )

