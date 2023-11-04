CM Punk takes a cheeky shot at AEW amid WWE return rumors

Just a few moments ago, CM Punk took a small shot at the wrestling industry as a whole. This was during his time as the commentator for the CFFC MMA 127 event that happened earlier tonight.

Punk has not been seen in any wrestling-related events since his release from AEW two months ago. But there have been many teases and speculations of his return to WWE.

While on commentary for the CFFC 127 event, CM Punk and his co-commentator conversed on the Straight Edge Superstar's booking skills, as he played a part in how the MMA event was booked for the night. He was asked whether he had been given the chance to have a show to himself that he could book, and manage all he wanted. Punk said that no one had ever thought of a show like this.

This could seemingly be a shot at AEW, as despite being given the chance to solely appear on Collision, he had never been totally in control, and had gotten into some conflicts backstage.

WWE name says he's willing to welcome CM Punk

It has been a topic of discussion whether members of the WWE roster would welcome CM Punk, should he make a return to the promotion.

While appearing on The Kurt Angle Show, WWE commentator Corey Graves mentioned that he was willing to let bygones be bygones should he have to work with the Straight Edge Superstar once more.

He revealed that they were close before, but had a falling out, and now he was in a much better place, and he was very open to the idea of Punk returning. For him, it was best for business, and he could see himself shaking his hand and working with him again.

"I got a whole different life, I'm in a different place in my life, before back then, when all that stuff went down. If it's right for business, who am I to say no? I'm a pro at the end of the day, and I would be happy to do whatever is needed at the end of the day, and I would shake the man's hand and move on, and see what life holds," said Corey Graves. [1:02 - 1:20]

Despite the many teases, it will be interesting to see if the Chicago native indeed does make the move back to the Stamford-based promotion, and if so, when this big return will be.

